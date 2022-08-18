A mother tricked her eight-year-old child into stealing in a shopping center in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of endangering a minor against the woman who told the minor boy in a shopping center to steal a mobile phone.



On the afternoon of August 26, 2021, the woman was with her 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter in a shopping center in Debrecen, and she noticed that someone had left her mobile phone in the communal space where benches are placed.

After that, the mother called the 8-year-old child to go there and bring her the mobile phone from the bench. The minor complied, sat down on the bench and put the phone in his pocket unnoticed. The defendant and the minor’s children then quickly left the shopping center, the boy handed the device to his mother on the street and then went home. The accused gave the mobile phone to her partner at her place of residence, saying that she found it in Debrecen. Shortly thereafter, the partner sold the device in a shop in Debrecen.

Violation proceedings were initiated against the defendant due to the act of theft, in the framework of which the investigating authority confiscated the mobile phone from the receiving store and then released it to the victim, thereby compensating the HUF 30,000 (approx. 74€) damage caused. With the above behavior, the woman seriously breached her educational obligation stemming from her right to parental custody, thereby endangering the moral and intellectual development of her minor child.

According to the announcement of the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office, the defendant who admitted to the crime was charged with the crime of endangering a minor at the Debrecen District Court. The district prosecutor’s office proposed in the indictment for the issuance of a criminal sentence that the district court, without conducting a trial, based on the content of the documents, sentences the defendant to a suspended prison sentence and, in addition, ban him for a fixed period from practicing any occupation or other activity, in the framework of which the education of a person under the age of eighteen, performs supervision, care, medical treatment, or is in a relationship of power or influence in relation to such a person. In addition, he proposed that the district court order the woman’s probation for the probationary period of the suspension of the prison sentence.

