27-Year-Old Woman’s Murderer Caught in Budapest

In district III. (Budapest) police arrested Róbert Dániel Türk, who allegedly killed his girlfriend, 27-year-old M. Petra, in the young woman’s apartment.

The 36-year-old man was searched for for days, and was finally caught by the police on the banks of the River Danube this afternoon. The man is still being interrogated.

Until yesterday, Róbert Türk’s Instagram profile was public, but as of today it is private, so you can’t see the photos he shares. It is therefore reasonable to assume that the man on the run has accessed his Instagram page and made it private.

It remains a mystery why the girl, who moved home from Italy six months ago, had to die. According to people who knew her, Petra loved travelling, but she also wanted a long-term relationship, which is why she came back to our country. According to her family and friends, although they had a lot of activities together, their relationship was not without problems.

The man was terribly jealous, which bothered Petra a lot – an acquaintance of the victim, Emőke, told Blikk magazine. He also tried to keep her out of his group of friends and only organised activities for couples, which bothered her after a while.

The police also received information – besides the fact that the suspect was known to be calm and quiet – that the man wanted to possess his girlfriends. He made his relationships exclusive, tolerating no one but his partners, and driving away old acquaintances.

Petra’s family members are in shock after the tragedy, her sister and parents are trying to dull their pain with sedatives, and they are still afraid to tell the girl’s seriously ill grandparents what has happened to their grandchild. They fear that their health would deteriorate to the point where they would not survive.

The girl had already indicated to her loved ones that a few months of dating was not what she had expected, but no one dared to think that the relationship would end so brutally.

At the scene of the murder, police red seals still seal the door of the apartment that police officers broke into when they searched for the girl. According to the information collected from the scene, residents on two adjacent floors are remorseful for not calling the police after hearing the couple’s loud argument.

Róbert Dániel Türk was still at the top of the police wanted list five days after the murder. It is possible that BRFK homicide detectives were also looking for him abroad.

As we reported earlier, on Thursday evening, a 27-year-old woman was found dead in the apartment of a block of flats in Véső Street in district XIII., Budapest Suspicion quickly turned to her boyfriend, whom she met two months ago through a dating app.

The couple’s neighbours heard an argument late at night and informed the police that the apartment was quiet, the girl’s phone was ringing but she didn’t answer it, she didn’t answer the door when they knocked on it, all indicating that there might be trouble. The police broke the door of the apartment and the suspicion was confirmed: the woman had been murdered.

