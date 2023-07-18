Cold Front to Arrive With Showers and Thunderstorms

On Tuesday the afternoon, we can expect sunny weather throughout the country. In the western border areas, however, clouds may increase and showers or thunderstorms may drift in from Austria. Northwest winds will remain moderate to strong.

Compared to the previous day, on Tuesday, high temperatures could drop a few degrees, so today we could see temperatures between 31 and 36 degrees.

During the first half of Wednesday night, there will be few clouds, but in the early hours of the morning, the incoming cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the northwest and northeast. There will be light air movement, and strong, gusty winds may blow temporarily in the immediate vicinity of thunderstorms.

Minimum temperatures may drop to around 17 to 24 degrees by dawn.

metkep.hu

pixabay