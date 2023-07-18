Water is distributed again in downtown Debrecen – the locations

Due to the heat warning, drinking water will be distributed at several points in downtown Debrecen on July 17 (Monday), July 18 (Tuesday) and July 19 (Wednesday) 2023. Refreshing drinking water awaits the residents at 3 locations on each of the three days.

Due to the ever-increasing temperature, the steam gates have been operating in several locations in the previous weeks: on the main square and its surroundings – on Kossuth Square, next to the Csonkatemplom, and on Dósa Palatine Square.

As in recent years, the city’s municipality distributes drinking water at several points in the city center with the cooperation of the Debrecen Charity Board.

On July 17, July 18 and July 19 – Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:

– on Kossuth tér, by the fountain (16 Piac utca),

– at the intersection of Kossuth tér and Hatvan utca, opposite the statue of Lőrinc Szabó,

– in the area between the Fórum Debrecen shopping center (Csapó utca 30.) and the DSZC Chemical Technology Center, drinking water is provided to passers-by.

It is important that no one leaves home without fluids! We should not only take care of children and the elderly, but also pets, so we should also provide dogs and cats with an adequate amount of cooling drinking water.

In view of the heatwave, the green area department of the Debrecen mayor’s office is watering the plants in public areas with increased attention – early in the morning or late at night. It also pays special attention to the proper operation of automatic irrigation systems.

Debrecen is a caring city, and in order to make the heat sensation of the residents more comfortable, the municipality organized the distribution of drinking water and installed steam traps – read the announcement of the municipality.

(Debrecen City Hall)