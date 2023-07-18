The Big Forest became the most beautiful forest in Hungary

The 22-week-long voting has ended, the Ministry of Agriculture announced: the Big Forest received the most votes.

The poll launched by the Ministry of Agriculture in March, in which they searched for the most beautiful forest in Hungary, has ended. Debrecen has already shown the strength of its community in several competitions, so many people have joined forces to ensure that Nagyerdő emerges victorious from the competition.

In its series launched on February 11, the Ministry of Agriculture presented one state forest farm each week and shared eight or eight related locations from their area, which can be voted on on the social site. In Hungary, state-owned forestry farms manage more than one million hectares of forest, which is of strategic importance for the country’s environmental status, climate protection objectives and the well-being of the population.

Four days before the end of the competition, he was still in fourth place with 1,736 votes, but after the closing on July 16