There are only a few days left to vote for the Big Forest of Debrecen to be the most beautiful forest in the country

The game launched by the Ministry of Agriculture in the spring, in which they are looking for the most beautiful forest in our country, has come to an end.

Until July 16, you can vote for Hungary’s forests, including the Debrecen Forest, which is considered the green crown of the city.

The Debrecen Nagyerdő competes with such forests as the Cuha Valley, which is currently in first place in terms of the number of votes (2,400 votes), the Zsófia Lookout (2,100 votes), the Baktai Forest (1,800 votes), as well as Jakab-hegy and “Forests of Szerkövek” (940 votes). The Debrecen National Forest currently has 1,700 votes, with good luck anything can happen.

Click here to like the photo of the Ministry of Agriculture’s original post:

(Debreceni Nap)