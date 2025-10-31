Video – Watch a man steal a bicycle in Debrecen

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Video – Watch a man steal a bicycle in Debrecen

Debrecen police are asking the public for help identifying the man seen in the footage.

The man in the video stole a bicycle on August 20, 2025, around 7:30 PM from the entrance of an apartment building on Ibolya Street in Debrecen. He first walked past the bike, and shortly afterward returned wearing a cap and carrying a bolt cutter. He cut the lock, got on the bike, and rode away.

Police request that anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás Street 4), call the 24-hour line at 06-52/457-040, the Telefontanú green number at 06-80/555-111, or the free emergency number 112. All reports will be handled confidentially.

 

