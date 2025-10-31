Asiana Airlines to launch direct Seoul–Budapest flights in 2026

Asiana Airlines, one of South Korea’s leading carriers, will launch a direct Seoul (Incheon)–Budapest route starting in April 2026, the airline’s representative Aviareps Hungary told MTI on Friday.

The new route aims to further strengthen economic, tourism, and cultural ties between the two countries.

At the same time, Asiana Airlines is expanding its European network with Milan and making its Barcelona flights daily. The Budapest route, however, is a key element of the airline’s Central European expansion strategy.

The first Budapest–Seoul flight is scheduled for April 3, 2026. Initially, the airline will operate two flights per week, on Fridays and Sundays.

According to the announcement, Asiana Airlines plans to expand the service to three flights per week, adding Wednesday, depending on regulatory approvals.

The routes will be served by the state-of-the-art Airbus A350 aircraft, with 311 seats (28 business class and 283 economy class).

(MTI)