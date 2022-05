In Hajdúhadház, a train hit a horse on Botond street on Saturday morning, the animal was killed, a spokesman for the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate reported.

According to Nóra Papp-Kunkli, professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény who helped at the scene helped the passengers of the train to transfer to another vehicle.

debreceninap.hu