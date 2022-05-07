Two Motorcyclists Crashed Near Debrecen

The accident happened on road no. 35, and ambulances also arrived on the scene.

Two motorcyclists collided on road no. 35 between Debrecen and Józsa. According to the available information, one of the drivers wanted to turn right, and the biker behind him didn’t notice him, so they collided. Ambulances took one person to hospital.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen were alerted to the accident. The unit has de-energized the motorbikes. The traffic on the site was allowed halfway.

dehir.hu

pixabay