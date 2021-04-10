Events of 9 April in numbers:

The police caught fourteen people and took another eleven to various police stations on 9 April 2021.

Eight perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and five people were taken to police stations on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. One person was taken to a police station for staying illegally in the country.

One person was taken to a police station as a suspect. Security arrangements were made in five cases.

There were no traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County in the last 24 hours.

Source: debreceninap.hu