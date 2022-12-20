A policeman stole from the store with the help of a cashier

The Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office completed the investigation and brought charges against the two men at the Mátészalka District Court for the offense of petty theft.



In the summer of 2022, the 24-year-old border policeman from Szabolcs persuaded his juvenile acquaintance, whom he knew worked as a cashier at a retail store chain, to help him steal various products from the store.

According to the indictment, the police officer placed the goods he wanted to steal on the cash register, his companion passed them with the scanner, and then manually deleted them from the machine immediately from the purchased goods, so they did not appear as products to be paid for on the invoice. Another method used by the perpetrators was that the cashier simply swiped the goods correctly placed on the cash register without scanning their price.

In this way, on August 6, 2022, the border guard stole a computer keyboard, a car battery, and headphones from a store in Nyírség, and then on August 7, 2022, earphones, another computer keyboard, and 2 buckets of dispersed wall paint, a total of nearly HUF 60,000. in value.

During the search, the prosecutor’s office found and seized the stolen items from the perpetrators’ apartment, of which the policeman had by then installed the battery in his car and used part of the wall paint, while he gave the headphones and the other computer keyboard to his younger friend.

The juvenile suspect confessed while the police officer denied committing the crime.

In its indictment, the prosecutor’s office proposed that the court impose a fine and military demotion against the police officer in the criminal proceedings, while the juvenile defendant should be placed on probation, during which time he should be placed on probation.

Debrecen Court