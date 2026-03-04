Attacked his mother’s partner with a knife – Debrecen Court of Appeal upholds the verdict

The Miskolc Court of First Instance, in September 2025, sentenced the defendant to six years in prison and six years of disqualification from public affairs for attempted murder, ruling that he is not eligible for conditional release.

The defendant and his lawyer appealed, primarily seeking acquittal and, alternatively, a reduced sentence. The prosecution also appealed, requesting a harsher punishment. According to the first-instance court, the defendant – who regularly drank alcohol and used narcotics – lived with his mother and her partner, with whom he had a hostile relationship.

In January 2024, the defendant heard his mother and her partner arguing in an upstairs room. He took a 21 cm-long knife, entered the room, and got into an argument with her partner. During the confrontation, he shouted and stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest.

Afterwards, the defendant ran out of the house, threw the knife on the terrace, and fled the scene. The victim came down from the upstairs room but collapsed on the steps in front of the entrance and lost consciousness. The victim suffered injuries requiring more than eight days to heal; one stab wound injured an artery, which was immediately life-threatening. Timely medical intervention saved the victim’s life.

The Debrecen Court of Appeal, led by Dr. Tamás Háger, upheld the first-instance verdict.