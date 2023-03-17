Man arrested for drunk-driving

The district commissioners stopped a car in Debrecen, on Öreg János Street, on March 15, 2023, at around 5 p.m. The officers used a breathalyzer on the driver, which indicated a positive value, so he was arrested. During the measure, it was also revealed that the man never had a driver’s license, so he was detained and taken to prison.

The Debrecen Police Department initiated criminal proceedings against him for suspected misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and for driving without a license.

police.hu