A man drove in a state of intoxication

The Hajdúböszörmény Police Station has completed an investigation into a case against a 21-year-old local resident.

The Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters prosecuted a local man for a well-founded suspicion of a driving offense. According to the investigation, the suspect was in his car on June 24, 2020, at around 2:30 p.m. in the city when he was checked by patrols. During the inspection, it was suspected that the driver had used drugs before starting to drive, so he was caught and subjected to a rapid drug test, which showed a positive result. A forensic physician consulted during the proceedings found that the 21-year-old man was intoxicated under the influence of substances that adversely affected his ability to drive.

The Traffic Police Subdivision of the Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters – with the involvement of the suspect’s driving license – performed the necessary procedural actions during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu