He was detained by the police in Debrecen for violating the rules.

On November 30, 2020, police officers took action against a man in a car in Hajdúsámson around 7:30 p.m. During the inspection, the police found that the driver had previously been banned from driving by the Debrecen District Court. The 40-year-old resident of Hajdúsámson was taken to the police station and his driving license was detained under a ban for committing an offense.

police.hu