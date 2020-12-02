A man found 1 million forints

A man from Hajdúszoboszló received a fine for unlawful acquisition because last September he took a million forgotten forints from an ATM, a spokesman for the Debrecen Tribunal said on Tuesday.

Dénes Dobó recalled: the prosecutor’s office filed an indictment in January, proposing that the Hajdúszoboszló District Court impose a fine on the accused with no criminal record – without a trial.

According to the facts established by the court, last year on September 2, the victim was in the center of Hajdúszoboszló. He withdrew one million forints of cash from an ATM located in the foreground of one of the bank branches, but forgot about it and left it in the money dispensing slot. The accused noticed the money and took it home, even though the bank was open, so he could have given it away. Police later seized the money, returned it to the victim, so the damage was recouped.

The accused and his counsel filed a request for a hearing because the man did not admit his guilt, saying he did not take the money with intent to steal.

Finally, the accused and his lawyer withdrew the request to hold a trial on November 30, the day before the scheduled preparatory hearing, so his January sentence was finalized, Dénes Dobó said.

