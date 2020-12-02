The driver removed the truck’s license plates

He traveled on the highway without the truck’s license plates. Police in Debrecen is proposing to prosecute.

Police officers caught a man driving a truck near the Hajdúböszörmény exit of the M35 motorway on 30 August 2020 at around 3:30 p.m. The driver said he was unable to drive on the route originally planned due to roadblocks and restrictions, so he drove up to the highway. However, he didn’t have a valid highway sticker, so he removed the license plates so that the police cannot identify him, and thus he could avoid punishment.

The Investigation Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters has initiated proceedings against the 34-year-old resident of Nyíregyháza.

 

debreceninap.hu

