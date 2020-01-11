Fire on Füredi Street – One Person Died

According to the available information, an old lady has died in the fire that broke out on Füredi street, Debrecen, on Saturday morning (11th January).

Fire broke out in a flat on Füredi street, Debrecen on Saturday morning (11th January). Neighbors of the victim alerted the police and the local firefighters who arrived on the scene soon and managed to put out the fire. Firefighters had to rescue twelve people from the building.

Unfortunately, the owner of the flat – an old lady – did not survive the accident.

Source and photos: www.debreceninap.hu