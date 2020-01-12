You Can Vote for the Best Debrecen Card!

Now, you can vote for the prettiest Debrecen Card design on Facebook.

All you have to do is to visit the official Facebook page of Debrecen and vote for the Debrecen Card that you like the most. There are seven cards on the page and the residents of Debrecen are about to choose the prettiest.

In case you have an official Debrecen residence, you can apply for a Debrecen Card during the first half of this year. With the card, people can have great discounts for example at the new Aquaticum Debrecen Spa.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu