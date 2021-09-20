What do these pedestrians do in Debrecen? – video

Employees of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out a traffic police inspection on 15 September 2021. The uniformed people checked the pedestrians in Debrecen, in the vicinity of the Faraktár Street overpass, during which three people crossed the railway track in a forbidden place.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters draws the attention of pedestrians to the fact that it is only allowed to cross a railway track at a railway crossing or other built crossing point. In this case, too, you must always make sure that a railway vehicle is not approaching. It is not possible for a pedestrian to pass if the signaling device indicates a no-go.

police.hu