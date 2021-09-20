14 young researchers from the University of Debrecen won the Bolyai Scholarship

14 young researchers from the University of Debrecen won the János Bolyai Research Fellowship. This year’s winners were greeted on 16 September at a ceremony held at the Headquarters of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) in Budapest.

The Bolyai Scholarship of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, founded in 1996, helps and encourages young people who have already achieved significant results to continue their research work, as well as to write their doctoral dissertation and obtain the scientific title required for the title of Doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

This year, 169 of the 741 valid applicants, including 14 young researchers from the University of Debrecen, won important financial support after obtaining their PhD degree.

The János Bolyai Research Fellowship Board decides on the award of the Bolyai Scholarship, which can be awarded for one, two or three years. The significance of the scholarship is increased by the fact that the amount of the applications won this year will increase to HUF 250,000 from 1 January 2022 instead of the previous 124,500.

The winning applicants of the University of Debrecen:

Balogh Enikő ÁOK

Fagyas Miklós ÁOK

Fenyves Veronika GTK

Hajdu István ÁOK

Hajnal Zsolt ÁJK

Horváth Lajos BTK

Kálmán Ferenc Krisztián TTK

Kardos Ádám TTK

Kovács Renátó ÁOK

Németh Zoltán TTK

Oláh Attila ÁOK

Papp Ferenc ÁOK

Pándyné Bacskai Katinka BTK

Virginás Andrea BTK

hirek.unideb.hu