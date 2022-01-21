Three people with a wallpaper cutter threatened a man on the train

The Criminal Department of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Station, armed, initiated proceedings against three men for a well-founded suspicion of committing a group robbery. According to the investigation, the suspects threatened and called for a man traveling with a friend to hand over money on a train from Kaba to Hajdúszoboszló around 11 a.m. on January 20, 2022.

One of the suspects also took out a wallpaper cutter while committing the crime. The 23-year-old victim handed over a few thousand forints as a result of the threat, and no personal injuries occurred. The two men immediately informed the police after getting off the train in Hajdúszoboszló.

Following the report, the uniforms arrested the alleged perpetrators at the Debrecen railway station, who had been produced for the police station, based on the ID received. The three men were interrogated as suspects, held in criminal custody, and made a motion to arrest them.

police.hu