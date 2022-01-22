Order of Malta Decorates Azbej

The Sovereign Order of Malta has decorated Tristan Azbej, state secretary in charge of assistance to persecuted Christians and the Hungary Helps programme, with the Pro Merito Melitensi order, commander’s cross, the embassy of the Maltese order told MTI on Friday.

The honour is given to persons recognised for their efforts to protect the Christian faith, the invalid and the helpless, the statement quoted Ambassador Imre Ugron as saying. Referring to a long-standing cooperation between the Order of Malta and the Hungary Helps programme to assist Christians in the Middle East, Ugron said that the joint efforts had facilitated reconstruction of ruined hospitals in Iraq, the region of Niniveh and Lebanon, as well as assistance to Christians in Beirut whose homes had been destroyed in the 2020 blasts. Azbej has greatly contributed to the success of a cooperation accord signed in 2019 between the Order and the Hungarian government, Ugron said.

hungarymatters.hu