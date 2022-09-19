Nearly 15,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Saturday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fully 6,931 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Saturday, while another 7,949 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 277 people, ORFK told MTI on Sunday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Fully 155 people, 50 children among them, arrived in Budapest by train, ORFK said.

 

 

