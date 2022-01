Katalin Karikó, Drew Weissman and Pieter Rutter Cullis, the scientists behind mRNA technology for Covid-19 vaccines, received the first 3 million dollar VinFuture Grand Prize granted in Vietnam.

The awards ceremony was also addressed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Hanoi opera house on Thursday, the University of Szeged said.

hungarymatters.hu