SimplePay Doesn’t Work in the MÁV Application and on Elvira

The OTP SimplePay card payment option does not work in the MÁV application and in Elvira, the service provider has started fixing the error – Mávinform announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

They wrote that ticket sales at ticket machines and cash desks are available, and tickets can be purchased on trains without additional fees due to the error. MÁV-START examines unsuccessful ticket purchases and, in the case of multiple purchases, arranges automatic refunds to the bank account used for online payment, they wrote.

MTI

pixabay