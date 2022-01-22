Benker Blockchain Neobank Licensed By Lithuanian Central Bank

A blockchain neobank set up by Benker, a financial services company established by Hungarian experts, has been licenced by the Bank of Lithuania, Benker told MTI. Benker’s business is the first officially licenced blockchain neobank in Europe.

Benker told MTI its founders have paid EUR 600,000 into its registered capital, in two rounds. Benker’s costs exceed 2 billion forints (EUR 5.6m) and include the development of its hybrid blockchain system dubbed Natrix. Benker was launched two years earlier by Viktor Bodnár and András Szabolcsi, both active players on the European financial and fintech markets.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay