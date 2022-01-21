Qualified agricultural cluster at the University of Debrecen

The network of research units of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen is the only cluster in the TOP50 infrastructures of the National Office for Research, Development, and Innovation in the field of agricultural and food science.

The eight research units of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen form the network that the National Office for Research, Development and Innovation (NKFIH) has ranked among the top 50 domestic research infrastructures. The Research Infrastructure of the University of Agriculture and Food Innovation in Debrecen is a complex system that, in accordance with the principles of sustainable agriculture, followed the model of a circular bio-based economy at the award ceremony.

