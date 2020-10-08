55-year-old man went missing

Debrecen police is looking for a 55-year-old man who went missing on 2 October 2020.

According to the available information, László Pataki, 55-year-old man left his home in Debrecen on 2 October 2020 and since then, he has not been seen by anyone.

Description:

László Pataki is about 166 cm tall. He was wearing a green coat and a pair of green trousers.

Debrecen police asks if anyone has valuable information on the whereabouts of the missing man, please call, 06-52/457-040, 06-80-555-111, 112 or 107.

Source: police.hu