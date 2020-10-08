Fledgling in Hungary’s Largest Western Crowned Pigeon Group

We have recently welcomed a truly special baby bird as a Western crowned pigeon hatched about a month ago after 28 days of incubation.

Discovered by keepers on September 24, the little one is yet to be sexed but has already left the safety of its nest and now spends more and more time walking around with its parents. Our zoo has been home to Western crowned pigeons since 2015 under the European Studbook Program (EAZA ESB), with a very successful breeding pair that are now rearing their fifth offspring. The group of now five individuals is a real zoo rarity since the species is only found in a total of 17 zoos in Europe.