A car crashed into a pylon on Monostorpályi street, while another one ran into a ditch on Létai street on 2nd January.

Yesterday evening, a car crashed into a pylon on Monostorpályi street. Firefighters arrived on the site of the accident and checked the site.

Another car ran into a ditch on Létai street late at night on 2nd January. Firefighters checked the site. Two people were taken to hospital.

Photo: www.pixabay.com