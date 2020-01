Hableány was painted on a buoy to commemorate the victims of the fatal Danube boating accident that happened in May 2019.

Tourist boat Hableány collided with a huge luxury cruise ship on river Danube on 29 May 2019. The tourist boat sank with 35 people on board: 33 Korean tourists and 2 Hungarian staff people. Seven people died in the accident and sixteen went missing.

Source: mti.hu

Photo: Zoltán Máthé/MTI