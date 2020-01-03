Hungary sees record number of heart transplants in 2019

National
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Hungary sees record number of heart transplants in 2019

Hungary’s two heart transplant centres performed a record 72 transplants last year, the National Blood Supply Service (OVSZ) said. Of the operations, 64 were carried out at the Budapest Semmelweis University’s Heart and Vascular Centre and eight at the Gottsegen György National Cardiology Institute.

Overall, 440 organ transplants were performed in Hungary last year, OVSZ said.

Hospitals removed organs from 180 deceased patients for the purpose of transplant surgeries.

A total of 543 organs were removed from patients who had been declared brain dead and 30 were removed from living organ donors.

Altogether 1,435 patients were waiting for organ transplants at the end of last year.

 

MTI

