Jobbik Convenes Education Roundtable

Opposition Jobbik on Friday said it has called for a roundtable meeting to be held next week for holding “honest talks” about education.

Jobbik has invited all parliamentary parties to the meeting, Balázs Ander, the party’s deputy leader, told an online press conference. Education is not just an item in the budget, but the “most important guarantee of our future”, Ander said, adding that Hungary could only be successful if it created an effective, efficient and fair education system.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay