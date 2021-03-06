Catholic Churches to Stay Open During Lockdown

Catholic churches in Hungary will stay open and services will continue to be public, the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference said in a statement.

In view of the country’s lockdown starting next Monday “churches are especially important as places for spiritual renewal and prayer”, the statement said, but added that local bishops would relieve church-goers of their obligation to attend mass. Services will be held in line of curfew and other regulations, with special regard to physical distancing and wearing masks, the statement said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay