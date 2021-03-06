Catholic Churches to Stay Open During Lockdown

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Catholic Churches to Stay Open During Lockdown

Catholic churches in Hungary will stay open and services will continue to be public, the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference said in a statement.
In view of the country’s lockdown starting next Monday “churches are especially important as places for spiritual renewal and prayer”, the statement said, but added that local bishops would relieve church-goers of their obligation to attend mass. Services will be held in line of curfew and other regulations, with special regard to physical distancing and wearing masks, the statement said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary in Last Phase of ‘War against Coronavirus’

Kurucz Judit

Hungary Records 146 Covid Fatalities, 7,269 More Infections

Kurucz Judit

Catholic Churches to Stay Open During Lockdown

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Piac utca - Quiet place in the center

74 m2 flat for sale
33 500 000 Ft

Hajdúsámson

house for sale
60 000 000 Ft

Debrecen, Bem tér - Homey flat in Bem park

64 m2 flat for rent
250 000 Ft

Debrecen, Péterfia utca

5 m2 shop for rent
50 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *