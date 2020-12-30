Coronavirus – 131 Fatalities, 902 More Infections

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Coronavirus – 131 Fatalities, 902 More Infections

Fully 131 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 902 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 317,571, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

The death toll has risen to 9,292, while the number of people who have made a recovery has increased to 138,365. The number of active infections stands at 169,914, while there are 6,298 hospitalised Covid patients, 444 on a ventilator. Altogether 21,667 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,621,427. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (61,041) and Pest County (39,909) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (18,521), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (18,146) and Hajdú-Bihar (18,092). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (6,172).

 

