Vaccine Registrations Near 600,000

So far, some 598,000 people in Hungary have registered to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Csaba Dömötör, a state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, said.

Fully 462,000 people have registered for the vaccine on the website vakcinainfo.gov.hu while 136,000 have sent in a registration form by mail, Dömötör said. Because vaccination against Covid-19 is voluntary, it was crucial, he said, that the authorities know who wants to be inoculated. Mass vaccinations against the virus will be carried out under a vaccination plan, he noted, encouraging the public to register for the shot.

 

