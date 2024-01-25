The authority is investigating how the services of Vodafone and Telekom could have stopped at the same time at the beginning of January

The National Media and Communications Authority (NMHH) launched an inspection to find out exactly under what circumstances the Vodafone and Telekom services stopped at the beginning of January, Hvg.hu reports.

There was a power outage in a server center on January 2nd, so the Vodafone and Telekom services were stopped for a while. Many users were without phone, TV and Internet service for hours, and some had service interruptions the next day. The outage also caused problems for non-Vodafone and Telekom customers in some places, because there were places where it was not possible to pay at the cash desk in some stores for a while.

Both Telekom and Vodafone announced that a complex problem occurred in the electricity supply system at one of the service’s operating locations. It was a server center shared by the two service providers, which provided critical infrastructure for the operation of both operators.

Hvg.hu wondered whether, from the point of view of the operational safety of the population, the country, and the economy, a regulation that stipulates that such infrastructures cannot be located in one place would not be justified, so it turned to the NMHH with questions.

In its response, the authority wrote: “The authority’s task is to continuously check compliance with the regulations. Therefore, in connection with the specific case, the NMHH contacted the relevant service providers, and an inspection was started, the primary purpose of which is currently to collect the necessary information and fully understand the circumstances.”

(telex.hu)