The number of students at the University of Debrecen continued to grow

The University of Debrecen further increased its number of students, compared to the results of last year’s cross-semester procedure, about ten percent more, a total of more than four hundred applicants were admitted to the institution. In this year’s procedure, the majority of people entered the courses of the Faculty of Economics.



The point limits for the cross-semester courses starting in February have been announced. In the procedure, the six faculties of the University of Debrecen, the Faculty of Economics, the Faculty of Engineering, the Faculty of Informatics, the Faculty of Humanities, the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management, and the Faculty of Sciences and Technology announced courses. A total of 419 applicants were accepted for the courses at the University of Debrecen starting in February, compared to 384 last year.

Most of them got into the Faculty of Economics, where 201 first-year students can start their studies in February, but many chose the Faculty of Engineering (82) and the Faculty of Science and Technology (74). Of the announced courses, most applicants were accepted to the master’s degree in management and organization (51), but in addition, many were accepted to the supply chain management (31) and plant medicine (29), technical manager (27), and the master’s degree in mechanical engineering ( 26) also.

– This year’s cross-semester admission procedure can clearly be said to be successful, as both the number of applicants and those admitted increased compared to last year, and in a similar proportion. This increase was especially spectacular in the training areas of economics and humanities. In the admission procedure, the University of Debrecen accepted the majority of the applicants for a form of education with a state scholarship – Deputy Rector for Education Elek Bartha told hirek.unideb.hu.

All applicants could be admitted to the first of the designated majors for which their score reached or exceeded the established score limit. On the E-admission interface, applicants can view the score limits of the majors they have selected and the scores they have achieved in the Applications and Score Limits menu item. Those who entered their mobile phone numbers were also notified of their results via SMS. The Office of Education makes a classification decision for each applicant, which can be downloaded from the E-enrollment Official Documents menu item. All applicants will be informed of this by e-mail no later than January 25.

The higher education institution concerned will send an admission decision to the admitted students who have won the classification by January 31, in which, among other things, they will be informed about the place and time of enrollment and the related tasks.

The courses offered by the faculties of the University of Debrecen and the point limits can be accessed by clicking here.

(unideb.hu)