Serious accident in Debrecen: Tram hits a cyclist, changes on line 2 – On-site photos, videos

On March 4, 2026, at 10:44 a.m., a serious traffic accident occurred in Debrecen: a tram struck a cyclist on Thomas Mann Street, near Károlyi Mihály Street.

The city’s professional firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and a crane was also requested to assist with the rescue. Technical rescue operations are being coordinated by the disaster management operations service. Unfortunately, the cyclist died at the scene.

The accident has also caused significant changes on tram line 2. During the police investigation, trams on line 2 are operating only between Nagyállomás–Kálvin tér–Nagyállomás. Replacement buses marked 2V are running between Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street) and Doberdó Street. Service between Kálvin tér and Kölcsey Center is suspended, and travel along the full line is only possible via transfers. Tickets already purchased remain valid after transfers, but must be validated on each vehicle.

Authorities ask passengers for patience and understanding due to the disruptions.

We have also contacted the National Ambulance Service regarding the incident; if we receive a response, we will update our article.

