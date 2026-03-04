Spinach: Not just Popeye’s favorite – it’s good for our eyes too

For many, spinach is primarily known as the favorite strength source of the cartoon character Popeye, but it actually offers much more for maintaining health. Even though some people dislike its taste or texture, it’s worth taking a closer look at the positive effects this leafy green can have, especially for eye health.

Although it may seem that spinach has always been native to the Carpathian Basin, this is far from true. Its ancestor comes from Persia, reached China in the 7th century, and became known in Europe in the 9th century, first in Sicily and then on the Iberian Peninsula. In Hungary, a 15th-century cookbook already offered advice on how to prepare “spinach.”

New Zealand Spinach

In addition to common spinach, so-called New Zealand spinach can also be found on store shelves. This perennial plant is native to Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, where it has been cultivated for centuries. It reached Europe at the end of the 18th century, but unlike traditional spinach, it never became widely grown.

Nutritional Content of Spinach

Spinach is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which concentrate in the retina and help protect against harmful blue light and UV radiation. It also contains significant amounts of vitamins C and E, zinc, and copper, which, through their antioxidant effects, may reduce oxidative stress on eye cells.

Supports Good Blood Circulation

Spinach is naturally high in nitrates, which help widen blood vessels and improve circulation. This is particularly important for eye health, as optimal blood flow to the retina and other visual tissues is essential for maintaining good vision.

Eye Health and Prevention

Regular consumption of spinach is especially beneficial for those who spend long hours in front of screens or want to prevent age-related vision decline. Increasing lutein and zeaxanthin intake, along with antioxidants, can reduce eye stress and support overall visual health.

Consumption Tips

To preserve its nutrients, spinach should be lightly steamed, blanched, or eaten raw in salads. Overcooking reduces the amount of vitamins and carotenoids while increasing oxalate content, which in some cases may raise the risk of kidney stones.

A Classic Spinach Stew

Ingredients (for 4 servings):

1 kg fresh spinach

2 tbsp cooking oil or butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp flour

400 ml milk

100 ml cooking cream (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

A pinch of nutmeg

1 tbsp lemon juice or vinegar

Instructions:

Wash the spinach thoroughly and remove thicker stems. Blanch in hot, salted water for 2–3 minutes, then cool in cold water and squeeze out excess liquid. In a pot, heat the oil or butter and sauté the onion until translucent, then add the garlic. Sprinkle in the flour and cook for 1–2 minutes, stirring, to develop flavor. Slowly pour in the milk, stirring constantly, until you get a smooth, béchamel-like consistency. Add the squeezed spinach, season with salt and pepper, and sprinkle a pinch of nutmeg. Cook together for a few minutes to blend flavors. Finally, season with lemon juice or vinegar, and optionally add cooking cream for a creamier texture.

Source: Street Kitchen