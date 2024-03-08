Lidl and Spar Recalled Smoothie Drinks

Due to the presence of mycotoxin (patulin) produced by molds, Lidl Magyarország Bt. and Spar Magyarország Kereskedelmi Kft. have withdrawn the 250 milliliter smoothie drink, which expires on March 12th, 2024, from the market, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) announced on Thursday with MTI.

According to the available information, Lidl has recalled the 250 milliliter Solevita Smoothie Red Genius – Pomegranate-Acai product, which expires on March 12th, 2024.

The product was manufactured by Molkerei Gropper GmbH & Co. KG. Spar Magyarország Kereskedelmi Kft. It is a so-called Smoothie – Fruit-based drink made by Molkerei Gropper GmbH & Co. KG from banana, grape, cranberry, pomegranate, acai berry and other fruits (250 milliliters/ expiration date: March 12th, 2024/ EAN code: 4000980546136).

Nébih asks customers not to consume the affected products. The price of the recalled products will be refunded in Lidl and Spar stores even without a block, the authority said. Nébih explains on its website that the mycotoxin patulin is a cell-damaging, toxic substance, produced primarily by Aspergillus and Penicillium fungi species that contribute to the deterioration of apples. It enters the human body mainly through the consumption of apples and apple products, increases the permeability of capillaries, causes edema and hemorrhages. It does not accumulate in the body. In the case of certain foods, European Union regulations apply to the maximum permissible patulin content. A European Union recommendation for the prevention and reduction of patulin contamination in apple juice and other ingredients made from apple juice has been published – it can be read on Nébih’s website.

Nébih

MTI