The prosecutor’s office proposed a heavier punishment for the pair of siblings who robbed the jewelry store in Debrecen

The Debrecen General Prosecutor’s Office proposed a significant increase in the sentence against the Serbian brother and sister who, after trying to rob a jewelry store, fled in a yellow Fiat Seicento and smashed several cars.

According to the verdict, during their trip home to Serbia in January 2022, the siblings decided to spend a few days in Debrecen with their friends. The older defendant was expelled from Hungary due to a previous crime, so he changed cars with an acquaintance to avoid police checks with a car with a Hungarian license plate. The man went into a small jewelry store and, pretending to buy, was looking for a gold chain, then agreed with the owner that he would inquire in a week. After that, he and his sister decided to rob the jewelry store.

On January 27, 2022, the perpetrators returned to the jewelry store, where the brother pointed the gas alarm weapon he was carrying at the seller and both of them started beating the man. The seller tried to defend himself, and they fought, which was noticed by a woman walking on the street who called the police. Noticing this, the siblings ran away, leaving behind the gun and their bag, which had meanwhile been filled with jewels. They fled from the police who arrived in the meantime in a yellow Fiat Seicento, but a few minutes later – after smashing 3 more cars in addition to their car – the brother and sister were caught by the police.

The Debrecen District Court sentenced the first offender to 10 years in prison and 10 years of suspension from public affairs, and his sister to 7 years and 6 months in prison and 8 years of suspension for the crime of attempted armed robbery of considerable value and attempted serious bodily injury. The court expelled the defendants from the territory of Hungary for 10 and 8 years, respectively.

The prosecution filed an appeal against the verdict for significant aggravation at the expense of the defendants, while the perpetrators and their lawyers appealed primarily for acquittal and to establish a different factual situation, and secondly for mitigation.

According to the position of the Debrecen General Prosecutor’s Office, the court of first instance did not consider the aggravating and mitigating circumstances by their actual weight and therefore imposed an unreasonably light sentence on the defendants, which is not suitable for achieving the punishment goals. The defendant with a criminal record committed the new, serious crimes under the scope of expulsion. From his actions, it must be concluded that the defendant with foreign citizenship completely disregards the laws of Hungary and does not consider them binding on him, therefore a permanent expulsion against him is also justified.

The case is decided in the second instance by the Debrecen Board of Judges.

The photo taken by the police shows the wrecked car.

(ugyeszseg.hu)