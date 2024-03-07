A man was brutally beaten to death, the prosecutor’s office brought charges against the perpetrators

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County brought charges of classified homicide and other crimes against two men who beat their victim to death. Their third companion was charged with the crime of failure to render aid causing death because he was aware of his companions’ actions, yet he did not render aid to the injured man.

According to the indictment, the two younger defendants and the victim led a drinking lifestyle. In the absence of housing, an acquaintance of theirs allowed them to live with him on a property in Hajdúnánás. The older defendant is the father of one of the younger perpetrators, who was present in the house at the time of the crime.

On the afternoon of June 8, 2022, the men were drinking together, during which a dispute arose between the victim and the older defendant. The two younger offenders got angry and both of them hit the victim in the face.

The next morning, they continued to drink, and the victim became unstable under the influence of alcohol, and in the evening he repeatedly talked to the older defendant, who did not respond, but the two younger men did not leave it at that. They attacked the victim and for several hours, with minor interruptions, beat him with a broken tree branch, an iron pipe, and a mop stick. During the brutal abuse of the victim, the father of the younger defendant was present but did nothing to prevent the beating.

The victim suffered such serious internal injuries that he died on the spot.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County charged the two younger men who are currently under arrest with the crime of murder committed with particular cruelty as accomplices, while their accomplice, who is at large, was charged with the crime of failure to render aid causing death at the Debrecen Court of Justice.

In the indictment, the county prosecutor’s office suggested that the court sentence the two younger defendants to prison terms and ban them from public affairs, while the third offender was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Pitcure: illusration.