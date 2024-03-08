Linguistics Fun Night Organized at the University

University
Tóháti Zsuzsa

A special Linguistics Fun Night is going to be organized at the University of Debrecen on 27th March, 2024.

Join the event and learn and have fun at the same time!
Date: 6 p.m., March 27th, 2024
Venue: Place Studio 111, Main Building (1. Egyetem Square)
Program: Linguistics Fun Night not only for linguists!
What to expect:
– Games hosted by our assistant lecturers Christina Hodeib and Andrea Szávó
– A talk entitled “The Renaming of Place Names: The Australian Example” by our part-time lecturer Dr. Daniel Haitas
– Music by our deputy head of department Péter Szűcs and our Ph.D. students Xiaohan Zhu and Rasoul Tayebi
– Awesome prizes if you win the games
– Snacks and drinks all evening

