A man drove a motorcycle in Debrecen drunk and without a driver’s license

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A man drove a motorcycle in Debrecen drunk and without a driver’s license

On September 8, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m., the Debrecen police checked a motorcyclist on Ótemető Street.

During the inspection, it soon became clear that the man had never had a driver’s license, but had previously driven a vehicle while intoxicated. The officers did not fail the breathalyzer check in this case either, the motorcyclist again consumed alcohol before getting on the motorcycle.

During his interrogation, he confessed, that criminal proceedings were initiated against him for the misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated, and he was detained by the police for violating the rules for driving without a license, the police said in a statement.

(police.hu)

