A high school student from Debrecen represents Hungary at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists

As delegates of the Hungarian Innovation Association, three young Hungarians will participate in the 34th European Union Contest for Young Scientists, which will be held in Brussels between September 12 and 17, the Hungarian Innovation Association informed MTI.

According to the information, competitors from 37 countries will come to the competition. In the national competitions, the 84 projects that will compete in Brussels for prizes of several thousand euros were selected in several stages from the projects of 65,000 young people.

Hungary is represented in the final by the first-place winners of the National Science and Innovation Olympiad – Szilveszter Laskai (pictured in the middle), Mihály Fazekas High School in Debrecen; Ákos Vida, Péter Veres High School in Békásmegyer; They are represented by Ákos Óvári and Balázs Szőnyi, recent graduates of the Antal Bánki Donát Pech Technikum in Tatabánya.

The Hungarian delegation is led by Gábor Ivánka, the president of MAFITUD, the announcement states.

(Debreceni Nap)

Photo: National Science and Innovation Olympiad