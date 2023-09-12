Buses and trams in Debrecen run more frequently during youDay

On Wednesday, September 13, from 6:30 p.m., the University of Debrecen’s exclusive opening of the academic year, yoUDay, will be held in the Nagyerdei Stadium. In order to make it easier to get to the event, DKV Zrt. will run auxiliary services on tram 1 and buses 22 and 24.

Tram 1:

Between 17:00 and 18:30, the tram will run every 6 minutes instead of 12 minutes, and after 18:30 they will run every 10 minutes instead of 15 minutes.

Buses 22 and 24:

Additional services depart from Vincellér Street on line 22 at 5:40 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 9:40 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Support buses on line 24 depart from Vincellér Street at 5:15 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10:10 p.m.