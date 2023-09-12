The traffic at the intersection of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca is changing

At the intersection of Kishegyesi út and Derék utca in Debrecen, the large-scale road repair work is coming to another stage.



On September 12, 2023 (Tuesday) from 06:30 – depending on the weather conditions – on September 15 (Friday) at 18:00, the inner straight lane on the freeway branch of Kishegyesi út, as well as the left-turning and inner straight lane on the freeway branch lanes are closed due to milling and asphalting works.

It is possible to turn left onto Derék utca from the outer straight-right lane. From the direction of the highway to István út, you can continue on the outer traffic lane.

During construction, the junction signal lights will operate in yellow flashing mode for 0-24 hours. In the morning rush hour, between 06:30 and 08:30, police traffic management should be expected to help the flow of traffic.

(Debreceni Nap)